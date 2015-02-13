Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 13 Geeya Technology Co Ltd
* Says to acquire online games company SkyMoons for 2.2 billion yuan ($352.57 million)
* Says to raise 550 million yuan via private placement to fund the acquisition
* Says its shares to resume trading on Feb 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KSSATV; bit.ly/172MfIc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)