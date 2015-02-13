Feb 13 Geeya Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire online games company SkyMoons for 2.2 billion yuan ($352.57 million)

* Says to raise 550 million yuan via private placement to fund the acquisition

* Says its shares to resume trading on Feb 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KSSATV; bit.ly/172MfIc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)