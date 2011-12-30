Dec 29 General Electric Co's
healthcare equipment unit paid more than $30 million to settle
allegations that a company it bought in 2004 provided false
information to overcharge Medicare for a drug used to diagnose
heart disease, the Justice Department said.
The Justice Department on Thursday said the government
alleged Amersham Health Inc violated the False Claims Act as it
misled Medicare by showing artificially inflated rates of the
drug Myoview.
The False Claims Act allows governments to join lawsuits
filed by whistle-blowers who spot fraud involving taxpayers
dollars. It also gives a share of the recovery to the
whistle-blower.
The whistle-blower in the lawsuit, James Wagel, would
receive $5.1 million from the recovery, the DOJ said.
GE Healthcare could not immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)