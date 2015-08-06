Aug 6 Credit card lender Capital One Financial Corp is in exclusive talks to acquire General Electric Co's U.S. healthcare finance unit, in a deal likely to top $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Capital One has outbid other potential buyers in an auction for the unit, the people said on Thursday, cautioning that the negotiations are ongoing and that a deal has not yet been finalized.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Capital One and GE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

GE announced plans in April to sell abound $200 billion worth of finance assets as it focuses on the manufacturing of industrial products. The healthcare finance unit offers mortgages and business loans to healthcare providers. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)