BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 March
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 March 2017
Aug 11 General Electric Co said it would sell its U.S. healthcare finance unit and $8.5 billion of healthcare-related loans to Capital One Financial Corp for about $9 billion.
Separately, GE said it agreed to sell about $600 million of the unit's real estate equity investments to another buyer. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 March 2017
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday: