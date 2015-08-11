* Deal includes healthcare-related loans worth $8.5 bln
* Transaction expected to close in Q4
* GE has now announced finance asset sales of $78 bln
By Neha Dimri and Anil D'Silva
Aug 11 General Electric Co said it would
sell its U.S. healthcare finance unit to credit card lender
Capital One Financial Corp for about $9 billion as it
winds down its finance arm and returns to its industrial roots.
The deal, which includes the sale of healthcare-related
loans worth $8.5 billion, brings GE one step closer to achieving
its target of shedding about $100 billion worth of finance
assets by the end of this year.
The latest sale, expected to close in the fourth quarter,
will take GE's announced divestitures of finance assets to about
$78 billion.
Reuters reported last week that Capital One was in exclusive
talks to acquire GE's healthcare finance unit and that it had
outbid other potential buyers in an auction for the unit.
The size of GE's finance arm - GE Capital - and the
potential risk stemming from its lending portfolio has made it
subject to government oversight. GE plans to apply next year to
escape its designation as a systemically important financial
institution following the sale of finance assets.
For Capital One, the deal will bolster its healthcare
lending operations.
"This addition will catapult us to a leading market position
in providing financial services to the healthcare sector," said
Michael Slocum, president of Capital One's Commercial Bank.
GE's healthcare finance unit offers direct loans to
healthcare product and services companies as well as real estate
loans to operators of assisted living facilities, nursing homes
and medical practices.
GE also said on Tuesday it agreed to sell about $600 million
of the unit's real estate equity investments to another buyer,
which it did not name.
In April, GE agreed to sell about $26 billion of real estate
assets to Wells Fargo & Co and Blackstone Group LP
. Subsequently, GE agreed to sell its private equity
lending portfolio to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for
$12 billion.
Citigroup Global Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
advised GE and Hogan Lovells US LLP was the legal adviser.
Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Securities were financial
advisers to Capital One and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was
the legal adviser.
Capital One's shares were up marginally at $81.43 in
extended trading on Tuesday. GE's stock also rose slightly to
$25.80.
