UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Geke SA
* Approves dividend of 0.17 euro per share totaling 1.43 million euros
* Says dividend occurs from last years' profits
* Says dividend's record date is Jan. 22, 2015 and payment will start on Jan. 27, 2015 from Piraeus Bank
Source text: bit.ly/1x9HUJX
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.