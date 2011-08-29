* Fund will look for production opportunities in Africa
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, Aug 29 Bob Geldof, the former Boomtown
Rats singer and Live Aid front man, said a private equity fund
he agreed to front last year to invest in Africa was nearing its
first close, having raised nearly $200 million.
Geldof helped organise the 1985 Live Aid concert, which
reached an estimated 1.5 billion people and did much to raise
the profile of those suffering from poverty, starvation and
disease in Africa.
Geldof said the private equity fund, called 8 Miles, which
represents the shortest distance between Europe and North
Africa, had attracted increasing attention because of what he
called an existential fiscal crisis in the euro zone.
"It's all about globalisation. Without Africa, this whole
game stops," Geldof told delegates at a Julius Baer investor
conference in Zurich, focusing on growth. "Last month, of the 10
fastest-growing economies in the world, six were African."
Private equity funds often close to new investors as they
deploy the money already gathered, because holding on to large
amounts of idle cash while they choose their investments can
create a drag on performance.
Geldof said he agreed to help raise money for the fund late
last year after discussions with Phillip Pritchard, Chief
Executive of CLSA, an Asian brokerage and investment company arm
formerly called Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia.
He said that while Africa was currently seeing huge
investment from China and other nations anxious to access its
raw materials, the continent had the chance to become a
productive global powerhouse.
"Currently 80 percent of exports from Africa are unprocessed
raw materials. There's your opportunity: they need
manufacturing," Geldof said.
"We need their brains and their muscle power, because we're
growing older," he said, adding that by 2020, Africa will have a
larger young working population than China or India.
"They are connected (to the global economy) now and cannot
be disconnected," he said.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Will Waterman)