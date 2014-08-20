Aug 20 Gem Diamonds Ltd
* H1 revenue of $148.9 million, up 54 percent ($96.5 million
in H1 2013)
* H1 underlying EBITDA of $62.2 million, up 87 percent
($33.2 million in H1 2013)
* CEO - strong sales and robust demand throughout the period
has underpinned the positive start to the year
* Extensive mineral resource management work has led to
approximately doubling of Letseng's in-situ value of the reserve
to $ 4.6 billion
* Ghaghoo scheduled to come into production in the second
half of the year
* Leteng is operationally geared to continue to mine a more
consistent mix of satellite and main pipe ore in H2 2014, albeit
at a lower percentage than H1 2014
