Oct. 1 Gem Diamonds Ltd said it sold a 198 carat white diamond recovered from its Lesotho mine in August for $10.6 million.

The diamond was sold in accordance with its colour, clarity and expected polished yield at Letseng's September tender, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gem Diamonds' Letseng mine, in the Maluti mountains of Lesotho, is known for its large white diamonds. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)