Aug 5 Gem Diamonds Ltd has recovered an
"exceptional" 198-carat white diamond from its Letseng mine in
Lesotho, the company said on Tuesday.
Gem Diamonds said it expected to achieve "an exceptional
price" when it sells the diamond this year. It was recovered
from the Letseng mine at the end of July.
"The recovery of this large, high-quality white diamond
continues to support the Letseng mine's reputation as the most
important source of exceptional quality, large diamonds," Chief
Executive Clifford Elphick said in a statement.
The Letseng mine, in the Maluti mountains of Lesotho, is
known for its large white diamonds. It has produced four of the
top 20 largest white gem quality diamonds recorded since Gem
Diamonds acquired a 70 percent stake in the mine in 2006.
The government of Lesotho owns the other 30 percent.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
Paxton)