Aug 10 Gem Diamonds Ltd said it might
need to reassess its full-year guidance for operating costs and
ore tonnes treated after extreme weather conditions in Lesotho
damaged power lines.
The company, which mines diamonds from the Letseng mine in
Lesotho and the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana, said it did not expect
carats recovered to be materially affected.
Gem Diamonds said full-year guidance for carats recovered
would likely be within original guidance.
