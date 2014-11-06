Nov 6 The first diamonds recovered from Gem
Diamonds Ltd's new mine in Botswana will go on sale in
February, the company said on Thursday.
The Ghaghoo mine, officially opened on Sept. 5, had produced
4,028 carats by the end of September. Gem Diamonds has drawn
down the entire $25 million debt facility for the first phase of
the mine's development, the company said.
"We are pleased to have completed the construction of the
mine on time and within budget and to have overcome the
challenges posed by developing a decline through some 80 metres
of sand," Chief Executive Clifford Elphick said in a statement.
The first Ghaghoo diamonds will be sold alongside stones
from the company's 70 percent-owned Letseng mine in Lesotho, the
source of some of the largest white gem-quality diamonds on
record.
Gem Diamonds said it had recovered 28,365 carats from
Letseng in the quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly fewer than the
28,623 carats mined in the preceding three months.
