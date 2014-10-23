* Gemalto reports Q3 revenue below expectations
* SIM card & payment security firm reasserts long-term goals
* CEO says market "overreacted" to Apple SIM card
announcement
(Adds CEO comments, detail)
By Nicholas Vinocur
Oct 22 Gemalto NV, the Franco-Dutch
digital security company that makes smart chips for mobile
phones, bank cards and biometric passports, reiterated long-term
revenue and profit targets on Thursday and said Apple's move to
pre-install its own SIM cards in iPads did not threaten its
business, as third-quarter revenue came in below expectations.
The company said it would still achieve a double-digit
growth rate in its profit from operations for the full year as
well as faster revenue growth in the rest of 2014.
Third-quarter revenue was 626 million euros($791.70 million)
on a constant currency basis, helped by growth in EMV payment
cards. However, it was below average analyst expectations for
revenue of 661 million euros.
Gemalto shares slumped this week after Apple announced that
new tablets sold in the United States would be equipped with its
own SIM cards for connecting to mobile phone networks, which
some analysts said could rob Gemalto of revenue.
Gemalto's CEO Olivier Piou said he had struggled to
understand the market's reaction as SIM cards only made up a
small fraction of Gemalto's revenue and that greater use of
payment chips in general was good for the brand.
"Every time Apple makes an announcement there's an
overreaction, but this time, it was more surprising," he said.
"The more the market grows... for (payment) security hardware,
the more those things need to be administered, and the more
Gemalto is able to profit."
Piou added that Gemalto would profit from U.S. government
decisions to make all public bodies use two-step authentication
procedures - which Gemalto administers - and make all public
financial institutions take standard EMV payment cards.
EMV is a fraud-reducing technology built into payment cards
with a smart chip.
Analysts said Gemalto's long-term targets "looked
"optimistic".
"While Gemalto continues to expect double-digit growth in
EBIT for the full-year 2014, we would argue that it remains
optimistic given weakness on the top line," Credit Suisse said
in a research note.
Piou said part of the shortfall had to do with the delayed
roll-out of World Bank development programmes in Western Africa,
due to the outbreak of the Ebola virus, which in turn had cut
into Gemalto's predicted revenue.
Gemalto's revenue from payment and identity products grew by
12 percent to 289.2 million euros on a constant currency basis.
Chief Executive Olivier Piou said in a statement that
Gemalto's EMV revenues in the United States tripled and Asia
grew by 18 percent, adding that the company's pace of growth
accelerated during the third quarter.
The group reaffirmed its profit forecasts for the years
ahead that it made in August along with the announcement of the
acquisition of U.S.-based data protection specialist SafeNet for
$890 million.
Gemalto reaffirmed that the deal should allow it to raise
its 2017 target for profit from operations of 600 million euros
by 10 percent. (U.S. $1 = 0.7907 euros)
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore & Nicholas
Vinocur in Paris; Editing by Leslie Adler and Greg Mahlich)