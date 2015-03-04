(Corrects dateline to March 5 from March 4)

March 5 SIM card maker Gemalto NV reported a 10 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its long term target for profit from operations, helped by its acquisition of SafeNet.

The Franco-Dutch technology firm also raised its cash dividend to 0.42 euros per share from 0.38 euros.

Gemalto's full year profit from operations rose to 383 million euros in the year ended Dec. 31 from 348 million euros a year earlier.

The company raised its goal for 2017 profit from operations to exceed 660 million euros.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)