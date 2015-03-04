Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects dateline to March 5 from March 4)
March 5 SIM card maker Gemalto NV reported a 10 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its long term target for profit from operations, helped by its acquisition of SafeNet.
The Franco-Dutch technology firm also raised its cash dividend to 0.42 euros per share from 0.38 euros.
Gemalto's full year profit from operations rose to 383 million euros in the year ended Dec. 31 from 348 million euros a year earlier.
The company raised its goal for 2017 profit from operations to exceed 660 million euros.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order