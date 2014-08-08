PARIS Aug 8 Gemalto NV said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement to buy U.S.-based data protection specialist SafeNet Inc from Vector Capital for $890 million.

Gemalto expects the deal will close in the fourth quarter and enable it to beat its 2017 target of profit from operation of 600 million euros ($801.60 million) by around 10 percent, the Amsterdam-based company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7485 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Sunil Nair)