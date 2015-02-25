PARIS Feb 25 Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto will not pursue any legal action against government agencies it says are probably behind a large-scale hacking attempt as chances of success are nearly nonexistent, CEO Olivier Piou said on Wednesday.

"The facts are hard to prove from a legal perspective and ... the history of going after a state shows it is costly, lengthy and rather arbitrary," Piou told a news conference. "The conclusion is that no, we will not take any legal action."

Piou said that Gemalto had not attempted to contact the U.S. spy agency NSA or Britain's GCHQ over reports that they were behind the hacking of SIM card encryption keys because doing so would have been a "waste of time".

