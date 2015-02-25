PARIS Feb 25 Gemalto, the world's
largest maker of mobile SIM cards, said a preliminary company
probe of sophisticated attacks against it in 2010 and 2011
showed British and U.S. intelligence services "probably" hacked
into its office networks.
Gemalto said the suspected attacks by the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA) and Britain's Government Communications
Headquarters (GCHQ) "probably happened", but said the intrusions
"only breached its office networks" and "could not have resulted
in a massive theft of SIM encryption keys".
The Franco-Dutch company was responding to a report by
investigative news site The Intercept, which last week published
documents it said showed that U.S. and British spies hacked into
Gemalto, potentially allowing them to monitor the calls, texts
and emails of billions of mobile users around the world.
Gemalto said the spy operation aimed to intercept the
encryption codes needed to unlock security for Subscriber
Identity Modules (SIMs) while the modules were shipped from its
production facilities to mobile network operators worldwide.
However, the company argued that the break-ins were limited
to rare exceptions, that they were likely to only have affected
older model phones that are widely used in emerging markets and
that other Gemalto products for secure financial payments were
unaffected.
"By 2010, Gemalto had already widely deployed a secure
transfer system with its customers and only rare exceptions to
this scheme could have led to theft," it said.
Gemalto added that intelligence services would only be able
to spy on communications on second-generation 2G mobile networks
as 3G and 4G networks were not vulnerable to this type of
attack.
"None of our other products were impacted by this attack,"
Gemalto added.
Gemalto said on Wednesday that it had experienced many
attacks during the period covered in the Intercept report.
"In particular, in 2010 and 2011, we detected two
particularly sophisticated intrusions which could be related to
the operation," the company acknowledged on Wednesday.
