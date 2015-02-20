(Corrects spelling of "steal" in first paragraph)
PARIS Feb 20 Gemalto said on Friday it
would investigate a report saying that U.S. and British spies
had hacked the digital security firm to steal its encryption
keys.
Gemalto's shares fell 8 percent in early trading after the
news website Intercept reported the hack by the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA) and Britain's Government Communications
Headquarters (GCHQ).
Citing documents provided by whistleblower Edward Snowden,
the report said the hack allowed the agencies to monitor a large
portion of voice and data mobile communications around the world
without permission from governments and telecom companies.
"We take this publication very seriously and will devote all
resources necessary to fully investigate and understand the
scope of such sophisticated techniques," the company said in a
statement.
The Franco-Dutch company makes smart chips for mobile
phones, bank cards and biometric passports and counts Verizon
and AT&T Inc among its 450 wireless network
provider customers around the world.
"If these attacks were to be confirmed and did allow access
to various communications, it would be very damaging for
Gemalto's reputation," a Paris-based trader said.
Published by First Look Media, Intercept was founded by U.S.
documentary maker Laura Poitras, investigative reporter Jeremy
Scahill and Glenn Greenwald, who made headlines with his
reporting on U.S. electronic surveillance programs.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Blaise
Robinson)