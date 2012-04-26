* Q1 sales up 9 pct to 483 mln euros
* Confirms FY outlook
* Confirms target of 300 mln eur in op profit in 2013
* Mobile division sales up 11 pct
(Updates with CEO comments, share price, details)
PARIS, April 26 Smart card maker Gemalto
posted a 9 percent rise in first-quarter sales on
Thursday on the back of strong momentum for higher-end mobile
products and services and the strongest-ever contract bookings
in its security division.
Gemalto, which develops the security software embedded in
chips for mobile phones and payment cards, said it was on its
way towards its target of 300 million euros in operating profit
in 2013. Quarterly revenue was 483 million ($636.78 million).
Sales at its mobile division - which brings in close to half
of revenue - rose 11 percent, driven by projects in Near Field
Communications (NFC), the technology found in smartphones for
contactless payments, and fourth-generation networks.
"We have a very good evolution of the product mix towards
the high range," Chief Executive Olivier Piou told Reuters.
"Both our high-end and new products have done very well. But if
you look at countries with lower-end products, such as India,
there is a lot less volume there."
Piou said he expected sales in its mobile unit to grow by a
high single-digit percentage over the full year.
Gemalto has diversified into the security business in recent
years, with a focus on payment technologies and identity
management, away from its once core activity of making SIM cards
for mobiles, seen under threat from Chinese chipmakers.
Piou said the company did not face much competition in its
mobile business from Chinese companies as they had taken a share
of the lower-end of the SIM card market while it had focused on
value-added products.
With more than 10,000 staff, Gemalto competes against
Germany's Giesecke & Devrient in its secure travel documents and
mobile payment business as well as companies such as Morpho, a
unit of Safran, Oberthur Technologies and WatchData.
Its security division, which makes electronic passports,
driving licences and health cards for the public sector,
experienced its strongest quarterly order intake during the
first quarter, bringing in several years worth of sales, Piou
said.
"Many governments have understood that the digital economy
and the deployment of electronic identity programmes were very
important for development in the 21st century and to achieve
economic growth," he said, adding that it would continue to post
double-digit growth in 2012.
The Paris-listed group reiterated its outlook for an
increase in sales and operating profit in all of its divisions
in 2012, although its patents business was still affected by the
ongoing litigation with Google in the U.S.
Shares of the company were up 2.1 percent at 54.54 euros at
1123 GMT, valuing it at 4.8 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Nina Sovich and James
Regan)