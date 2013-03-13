March 14 French smart card maker Gemalto's 2012 profit from operations rose 26 percent to 305 million euros.

Analysts had expected profit from operations to reach 269 million euros on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Full-year sales rose 9 percent to 2.24 billion euros, in line with what analysts expected. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)