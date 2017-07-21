FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Digital security group Gemalto issues fourth profit warning since October
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2017 / 7:22 PM / a day ago

Digital security group Gemalto issues fourth profit warning since October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch digital security company Gemalto issued its fourth profit warning since October on Thursday, citing continued weakness in its SIM-card and U.S. payments operations.

The company said it expects profit from operations for the second half of 2017 to be between 200 million euros ($233.5 million)and 230 million euros.

In April the company forecast second-half profit from operations of between 300 million euros and 350 million euros.

Gemalto also said it expects to book a first-half non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about 420 million euros because of weakness in its SIM business. ($1 = 0.8566 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.