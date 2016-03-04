PARIS, March 4 French SIM card maker Gemalto
on Friday said it expected its gross margin to improve
significantly this year after posting forecast-beating results,
driving its shares more than 10 percent higher.
Gemalto said it expected gross margin to rise by 1.5
percentage points this year after it remained flat in 2015 at 39
percent, as solid demand in the payment market helped compensate
for worsening conditions in the mobile services sector.
Gemalto Chief Executive Olivier Piou said the company had
invested a lot in the past two years in the adoption of new card
payment norms in the United States.
"We now need to invest less to capture growth so this will
help increase our gross margin significantly," Piou said in a
conference call about the company's results. Piou said the
company had also benefited from solid demand for machine-to-
machine payments, e-government services and cyber-security.
Gemalto shares rose as much as 11.27 percent to a six-month
high. By 0830 GMT, the stock was up 9.75 percent at 64.79 euros.
Piou said the company's operating profit target of 660
million euros ($722 million) for 2017 was less dependant on
operating expenses than on the expected rise in gross margin.
"This guidance for next year is not unreachable but has
never been so tight. It suggests a strong acceleration in the
following two years with cumulative average growth rate of at
least 25 percent," Bryan, Garnier & Co said in a note.
Gemalto reported an operating profit of 422.6 million euros,
up 10.4 percent against last year and beating the market
consensus of 389.6 million euros.
($1 = 0.9144 euros)
