PARIS, March 6 Global digital security group Gemalto said it expects double-digit growth in sales and profit from operations at constant exchange rates in 2014.

The company gave the forecast on Thursday as it reported a 7 percent rise in 2013 sales to 2.38 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and a 14 percent rise in profit from operations to 348 million.

Gemalto also proposed a 2013 dividend of 0.38 euros a share, up 12 percent. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)