NEW YORK, Sept 5 French smart cards maker Gemalto said on Thursday it aims to double its profit from operations and expects to achieve average double-digit annual revenue growth through 2017.

Gemalto Chief Executive Officer Olivier Piou said at an investor conference in New York that in five years profit from operations would be 600 million euros ($787 million) and revenue from platforms and services would reach at least 1 billion. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by James Regan)