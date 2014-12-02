PARIS Dec 2 Gemalto said on Tuesday it had teamed up with Taiwan's largest mobile operator Chunghwa Telecom to provide services in near-field communication (NFC), a technology that can be used to make payments wirelessly.

Using Gemalto's SIM cards and software, the tie-up will enable Chunghwa Telecom subscribers to pay for various goods and services - including rides on metro trains and buses - with a simple tap of their phones on a contactless reader, Gemalto said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)