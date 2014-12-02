PARIS Dec 2 Gemalto said on Tuesday it
had teamed up with Taiwan's largest mobile operator Chunghwa
Telecom to provide services in near-field communication (NFC), a
technology that can be used to make payments wirelessly.
Using Gemalto's SIM cards and software, the tie-up will
enable Chunghwa Telecom subscribers to pay for various goods and
services - including rides on metro trains and buses - with a
simple tap of their phones on a contactless reader, Gemalto said
in a statement.
