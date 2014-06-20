BRIEF-Black Diamond Group Q4 loss per share of $0.98
* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million
June 20 Gemalto Nv
* Gemalto nv gemalto : gemalto: information on patent infringement lawsuit over android
* United states court of appeals for federal circuit did not support gemalto's proposed claim construction for its patents in lawsuit over android.
* Patents involved remain valid. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)