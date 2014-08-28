Aug 28 Gemalto Nv :

* First semester revenue of eur1.13 billion and profit from ongoing operations at eur120 million

* Anticipates a double-digit expansion in its profit from operations in 2014, excluding items

* Sees acceleration of its year-on-year revenue growth at constant exchange rates in second semester

* Expects its 2017 profit from operations objective of eur600 million to increase by around +10%