LONDON, Sept 22 A former senior executive of Russian investment bank VTB Capital has launched Gemcorp, an emerging market fund which has so far raised $500 million from European institutional investors.

Atanas Bostandjiev, a former partner at Goldman Sachs , said London-headquartered Gemcorp would aim to invest in emerging market companies requiring debt and equity, and would have a lock-up period of five years.

The firm will focus on financial services, natural resources, infrastructure and sovereign sectors.

Earlier in the month it emerged that DMC Partners, an emerging markets private equity firm founded by a host of former senior Goldman Sachs bankers, had abandoned plans to raise its first fund. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)