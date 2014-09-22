BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
LONDON, Sept 22 A former senior executive of Russian investment bank VTB Capital (part of banking group VTB ) has launched an emerging market fund dubbed Gemcorp, saying it had already raised $500 million from European institutional investors.
Atanas Bostandjiev, a former partner at Goldman Sachs , said London-headquartered Gemcorp would aim to invest in emerging market companies. The $500 million sum raised has a lock-up period of five years.
"We see a significant gap where traditional financial institutions are unable to meet the growing demand from emerging markets clients for flexible and reliable debt or equity financing solutions," Bostandjiev said in a statement.
The firm employs 17 people. It will focus on financial services, natural resources, infrastructure and sovereign sectors. (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Clare Hutchison and David Holmes)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
