July 29 Gem Diamonds Ltd :

* Exceptional first-half underpinned by an excellent operational performance and strong growth potential

* 80% increase in Leteng's revenue to $147.8 million compared to h1 2013

* Letseng - 14% increase to 53 799 in carats sold in first five tenders of 2014, compared to h1 2013

* 29% increase to 54 678 in carats recovered in letseng compared to h1 2013