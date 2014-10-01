CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
Oct 1 Gem Diamonds Ltd
* Sale of the 198 carat letseng diamond
* Sale of 198 carat leteng diamond
* Sale for us$ 10.6 million (us$ 53 746 per carat) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
* Fox confident of approval despite political opposition (Adds opposition lawmaker's quote, background on James Murdoch)
PARIS, March 16 French fashion house Givenchy said on Thursday it had named British designer Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director.