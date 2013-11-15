Nov 15 Gem Diamonds Ltd :
* Interim management statement
* 25,559 carats recovered in Q3 2013 in Letseng , up 9 pct on
Q2 2013
* Continued indication that the new cone crushers are having a
positive impact on recoveries in Letseng
* Average value of $2,022 per carat was achieved for the 2
exports in Q3 2013 from Letseng
* October and November 2013 exports achieved an average of
$2,139 per carat and $2,406 per carat respectively from Letseng
* Strong cash position with $56.3 million is attributable to
company
* First production to be run through the ghaghoo plant in first
half of next year
* Ramp up in the higher value satellite pipe towards the end of
Q3 2013 and will continue in Q4 2013 and into 2014
