Nov 15 Gem Diamonds Ltd : * Interim management statement * 25,559 carats recovered in Q3 2013 in Letseng , up 9 pct on Q2 2013 * Continued indication that the new cone crushers are having a positive impact on recoveries in Letseng * Average value of $2,022 per carat was achieved for the 2 exports in Q3 2013 from Letseng * October and November 2013 exports achieved an average of $2,139 per carat and $2,406 per carat respectively from Letseng * Strong cash position with $56.3 million is attributable to company * First production to be run through the ghaghoo plant in first half of next year * Ramp up in the higher value satellite pipe towards the end of Q3 2013 and will continue in Q4 2013 and into 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here