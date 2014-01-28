BRIEF-Kingfisher says Bunnings' UK entry hasn't changed its plans
* CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying
Jan 28 Gem Diamonds Ltd : * Letseng achieved revenue of $75.6 million in Q4 2013 * Average value of $2533 per carat was achieved for the 3 exports in Q4 2013 * 27,227 carats recovered in Q4 2013, up 7% on Q3 2013 * As mining at Letseng moved into satellite pipe, we have seen improvement on quality of diamonds produced * Firmer trend in rough prices for Letseng's high value diamonds looks set to continue into the beginning of 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying
LONDON, March 22 Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo is resuming dividends following a 20 percent rise in its 2016 earnings, driven by a surge in commodity prices and lower costs, the company said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 Home improvement retailer Kingfisher said it was concerned that uncertainty around French and British politics could hit future demand after a solid performance in its home market helped it to beat 2016 profit forecasts.