Jan 28 Gem Diamonds Ltd : * Letseng achieved revenue of $75.6 million in Q4 2013 * Average value of $2533 per carat was achieved for the 3 exports in Q4 2013 * 27,227 carats recovered in Q4 2013, up 7% on Q3 2013 * As mining at Letseng moved into satellite pipe, we have seen improvement on quality of diamonds produced * Firmer trend in rough prices for Letseng's high value diamonds looks set to continue into the beginning of 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here