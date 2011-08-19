* H1 pretax profit $79 mln vs $7.8 mln

* Revenue up 89 pct to $196.5 mln

Aug 19 Gem Diamonds Ltd said its first-half pretax profit surged 10 times, helped by higher rough diamond prices and strong demand across China and India.

Rough diamond prices have been boosted by a dearth of new mines, low inventories at cutting centres and increasing demand.

Gem, which ended merger talks with Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp in May, said the supply and demand fundamentals looked better for the future, especially for large exceptional, high-quality, good colour diamonds.

Gem said the new monthly pricing mechanism agreed with Tiffany & Co for the fancy yellow diamonds from its Ellendale mine in Australia has resulted in average prices rising 52 percent since the beginning of the year.

While the United States remains the largest market for diamonds, the engine of growth has moved east to China and India, the company said in a statement.

De Beers, one of the world's largest diamond producers, said the US diamond jewellery market grew 7 percent in 2010, but the Chinese and Indian market grew 26 percent and 37 percent respectively.

January-June pretax profit leaped to $79 million from $7.8 million a year ago. Revenue jumped 89 percent to $196.5 million.

London-headquartered Gem's shares, which competes with Petra Diamonds , closed at 182 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)