Dec 3 Miner Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would sell its Ellendale mine in Australia to Goodrich Resources for A$14.3 million ($14.9 million) and place the development of a plant at its project in Lesotho on hold to preserve cash.

"The main elements of project Kholo (in Lesotho, Africa) would still be pursued but would be executed in the most appropriate manner given the current financial climate, with a view to reducing cash outflow in the short term," the company said on Monday.

Last month, Gem Diamonds said it had started a review of the Kholo project following the extension of its development schedule earlier this year.

The company owns two production mines, the Letseng mine in Lesotho of which the Kholo project is a part of and the Ellendale mine.

The Ellendale mine, located in western Australia, produces about half the world's supply of rare yellow diamonds and contributed $3.1 million in profit last year.

As of June 30, the gross assets attributable to Ellendale were $114.2 million. The sale of the mine is expected to be completed in January 2013.