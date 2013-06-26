June 26 Miner Gem Diamonds Ltd said it recovered a 100 carat diamond from its Letseng mine in Lesotho, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent.

The discovery of the rough diamond on June 22 is the third diamond of over 100 carats in size to be recovered from Letseng since May. A 164 carat diamond from Lesotho sold for $9 million last month.

"The recovery of three diamonds each with a likely price-tag in the $6 million to $10 million range should be viewed against total 2012 revenue of $202 million," Citigroup analyst Jon Bergtheil said. "The three diamonds alone could come to represent more than 13 percent of 2012 turnover."

Letseng's June export achieved an average price of $2,087 per carat, for a total value of $22 million, compared with an average price of $1,599 per carat for the first three tenders in the year, Gem Diamonds said in a statement.

"Mining will steadily increase in the higher value and higher grade satellite pipe in the second half of this year, and it is anticipated that revenues will therefore show a resulting increase," Chief Executive Clifford Elphick said.

Shares in the miner were up 6 percent at 120 pence in early trading on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)