July 30 Gem Diamonds Ltd reported an
increase in production for the first half and said it suspended
the formal process of exploring options for its Ellendale mine
in Australia.
The company said it continued to "explore all options to
maximise value" at Ellendale, which produces an estimated 50
percent of the world's supply of yellow diamonds.
The miner said production at Ellendale grew 51 percent to
78,881 carats in the first half after the commissioning of the
primary plant feed section of the processing plant.
Production from its other mine, the Letseng mine in Lesotho,
rose 8 percent to 57,116 carats.
Gem Diamonds reiterated its outlook for the diamond market,
expecting it to continue to experience short-term volatility.
"Our view on the long-term outlook for the diamond market
remains positive, with supply forecast to remain tight and
growing demand in key markets expected to put upward pressure on
diamond prices," Chief Executive Clifford Elphick said.
The company's shares, which have lost about a quarter of
their value in the last three months, closed at 193 pence on
Friday on the London Stock Exchange.
