April 24 Gem Diamonds Ltd said
first-quarter production fell about 38 percent from the
preceding quarter, citing a decline in the amount and grade of
ore it mined.
The miner said the lower tonnes of ore mined and treated
during the quarter was due to test work undertaken at two plants
at Letseng, its only producing mine located in Lesotho, in
preparation for the installation of new crushers at the site.
A scrubber breakdown cost one plant two days of production,
Gem Diamonds said in a statement.
Gem Diamonds recovered 18,775 carats in the first quarter,
compared with 30,181 carats in the fourth quarter last year.
It mined 1.45 million tonnes of ore, down 8.5 percent from
the preceding quarter.
Gem Diamonds sold 29,205 carats during the first quarter, a
rise of 3 percent compared with the trailing quarter. It
achieved an average price of $1,599 per carat, a decline of
about 6 percent.
"Rough diamond prices have improved over the quarter, but
this is not reflected in our results because of the lower
quality diamonds mined so far this year," Chief Executive
Clifford Elphick said.
The company said it remained confident that it would meet
its full-year production forecast as higher grade ore would be
exposed towards the end of the first half.
The diamond producer had said in January that it expects to
recover between 115,000 carats and 130,000 carats at Letseng in
2013.
Shares in the company were down about 1.5 percent at 133.75
pence at 0708 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.