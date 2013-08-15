Aug 15 Gem Diamonds Ltd : * 2013 half year results * H1 revenue of US$ 96.5 million (US$ 122.6 million in H1 2012) * Underlying EBITDA of US$33.2 million (US$ 46.0 million H1 2012) * Letseng mine 3.1 million tonnes ore mined and 3.0 million tonnes ore treated * 2013 started off with improved rough diamond prices across the board * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here