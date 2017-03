April 17 Gemfields Plc :

* Agreed a $15 million unsecured, 12 month working capital facility with Pallinghurst Resources Ltd

* First tranche of $10 million is available to be drawn between April 17 and Nov. 30

* Second tranche of $5 million is available to be drawn between July 15 and Nov. 30

* Facility has an interest rate of 3 month US dollar libor plus 4.5 percent per annum, an arrangement fee of 2.0 percent, no commitment fee and is unsecured

* Proceeds of facility will be utilised by company as additional working capital and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: