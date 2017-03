May 2 Gemfields Plc

* Production of 3.6 million carats of emerald and beryl (versus 6.5 million carats in quarter to 31 march 2013);

* Grade of 198 carats per tonne (versus 265 carats per tonne in quarter to 31 march 2013);

* Illegal mining activity within boundaries of kagem mining licence is not yet resolved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: