Aug 7 Gemfields Plc :

* Production of 6.3 million carats of emerald and beryl (versus 8.9 million carats in quarter ending 30 june 2013) at Kagem Mining Limited in Zambia

* Total cash operating costs of $8.4 million (versus $9.0 million in quarter ending 30 june 2013) at Kagem

* Wholly-owned Fabergé Ltd saw lower revenues but higher unit sales and robust margins

* Grade of 271 carats per tonne (versus 322 carats per tonne in quarter ending 30 june 2013) at Kagem Mining

* June 2014 inaugural auction of rough ruby and corundum generated revenues of $33.5 million at an average realised price of $18.4 per carat