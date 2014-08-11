Aug 11 Gemfields Plc :

* Revenues of $15.5 million at rough emerald and beryl auction held in Lusaka from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8

* Of 12.1 million carats offered, 11.6 million carats were sold; overall realised price of $1.34 per carat including sale of low grade beryl