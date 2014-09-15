Sept 15 Gemfields Plc :

* Joint venture:Sri Lankan sapphires and gemstones

* Has entered into a joint venture with East West Gem Investments Limited ('EWGI')

* JV to progress opportunities in Sri Lankan sapphire and gemstone sector via three Sri Lankan subsidiaries which will be 75 pct and 25 pct held by Gemfields and EWGI respectively

* Gemfields has acquired 75 pct operating interests in sixteen exploration licences (covering diverse minerals) for a consideration of $0.4 million

* Trading company will focus on sourcing rough sapphires from various sources in local market