Nov 14 Gemfields Plc :
* Production of 6.3 million carats of emerald and beryl in
quarter ended Sept. 30 (versus 6.5 million carats last year)
* Total operating costs $10.3 million (versus $7.1 million
year earlier)
* August 2014 auction of predominantly lower quality rough
emeralds and beryl held in Lusaka, Zambia generated revenues of
$15.5 million
* Approximately 2.9 million carats of ruby and corundum were
extracted during quarter (versus 2.9 million carats year
earlier)
