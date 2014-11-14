Nov 14 Gemfields Plc :

* Production of 6.3 million carats of emerald and beryl in quarter ended Sept. 30 (versus 6.5 million carats last year)

* Total operating costs $10.3 million (versus $7.1 million year earlier)

* August 2014 auction of predominantly lower quality rough emeralds and beryl held in Lusaka, Zambia generated revenues of $15.5 million

* Approximately 2.9 million carats of ruby and corundum were extracted during quarter (versus 2.9 million carats year earlier)