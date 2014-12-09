Dec 9 Gemfields Plc

* Announce results of its auction of predominantly higher quality rough ruby extracted by Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada

* 62,936 carats sold (74 pct) out of total of 85,491 carats offered

* Auction revenues of $43.3 mln, highest ever achieved at any gemfields auction

* Average realised price of $689 per carat

* Two Montepuez auctions held since June 2014 have generated $76.8 mln in aggregate revenues

* Next Gemfields auction of material from Montepuez will be of predominantly lower quality ruby and corundum and is presently expected to take place before June 30 2015.

* Proceeds of this auction will be fully repatriated to Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada in Mozambique

* In Nov. 2014, Gemfields announced that an exceptional 40.23 carat rough ruby from Montepuez would form part of december auction

* Ruby was successfully sold, with price remaining undisclosed given principles on which Gemfields' auctions are conducted