INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Dec 9 Gemfields Plc
* Announce results of its auction of predominantly higher quality rough ruby extracted by Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada
* 62,936 carats sold (74 pct) out of total of 85,491 carats offered
* Auction revenues of $43.3 mln, highest ever achieved at any gemfields auction
* Average realised price of $689 per carat
* Two Montepuez auctions held since June 2014 have generated $76.8 mln in aggregate revenues
* Next Gemfields auction of material from Montepuez will be of predominantly lower quality ruby and corundum and is presently expected to take place before June 30 2015.
* Proceeds of this auction will be fully repatriated to Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada in Mozambique
* In Nov. 2014, Gemfields announced that an exceptional 40.23 carat rough ruby from Montepuez would form part of december auction
* Ruby was successfully sold, with price remaining undisclosed given principles on which Gemfields' auctions are conducted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.