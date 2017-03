LONDON, April 8 Gemfields PLC : * Sees possible ban by zambian government on the company's ability to sell its

gemstones outside of the country * If ban confirmed, would affect the kariba amethyst mine in which Gemfields

has a 50% interest * Sees limitation on selling could have the potential to materially constrain

kagem's revenues * Gemfields and kagem will now host an auction in lusaka from 15-19 April 2013