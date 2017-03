Nov 18 Gemfields PLC : * Auction revenues of $16.4 million * Average per carat price of $3.32, 27 pct increase on previous record achieved at lower grade auctions * Of the 5.6 million carats offered, 4.9 million carats were sold * Market conditions remain robust, yielding sold increases in quality-for-quality per carat prices * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here