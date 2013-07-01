July 1 Gemfields Plc, a Zambia-focused
precious stones miner, estimated a 46 percent fall in full-year
auction revenue as it delayed its rough-emeralds auction by a
month, following a directive by the Zambian government.
The Zambian Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water Development
issued a directive in April that all auctioning of emeralds
mined in the country be held in Zambia as their sale in foreign
markets contributes to capital flight.
Gemfields, which operates its core Kagem emerald mine in
north Zambia, said its auction of higher-grade rough emeralds
would now take place in Lusaka, Zambia from July 15 to 19,
instead of Singapore, where it was originally scheduled from
June 10 to 14.
The emerald miner said on Monday that it had completed only
two auctions in the financial year ending June 30, 2013, due to
the delay, generating aggregate auction revenue of $42 million.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Dmitry Kalachev said any adverse
effect on auction attendance or pricing in the near term was
unlikely as the company had already established a loyal customer
base.
"Long term, however, the requirement to auction emeralds in
Zambia may limit the number of buyers attending that could
impact realisations," Kalachev said.
The company, which owns the Fabergé luxury jewellery brand,
held four auctions in the prior financial year, generating
auction revenue of $77.9 million.
Gemfields shares were down 5 percent at 22 pence at 1042 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. They fell as much as 10
percent earlier in the session.