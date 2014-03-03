March 3 Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc's
core earnings for the first half fell about 8 percent
hurt by higher production costs.
Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell
to $18 million from $19.5 million a year earlier.
However, the company, which produces about a fifth of the
world's rough emeralds, said revenue soared 137 percent to $65.7
million boosted by strong demand at its auctions.
Gemfields said unit production costs rose to $0.85 per carat
from $0.57 per carat a year earlier.